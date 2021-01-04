$270.25 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post $270.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.46 million and the lowest is $268.42 million. Wix.com reported sales of $204.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $976.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.65 million to $978.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

WIX opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 90.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

