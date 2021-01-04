$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.29 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $11.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,710. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VMware by 107.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $140.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.16.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

