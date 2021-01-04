$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.58 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

