$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $12.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of APTV opened at $130.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $131.23.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $3,485,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 871,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

