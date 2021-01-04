$323.92 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce sales of $323.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.34 million to $326.50 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. BidaskClub cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.43.

Shares of FICO opened at $511.04 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.04. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.