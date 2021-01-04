$339.37 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report sales of $339.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $345.64 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

