$339.37 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report sales of $339.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $345.64 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.