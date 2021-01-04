$34.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce $34.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.55 billion and the lowest is $34.62 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $143.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.69 billion to $148.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $149.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $146.21 billion to $156.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

WBA stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

