$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce $4.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $15.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $17.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

