$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.
Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine
downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research
cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.
Shares of CORE stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 278.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core-Mark Company Profile
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Brokerages expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core-Mark.
Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
CORE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine
lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 404,446 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Core-Mark by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 275,132 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth $4,338,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CORE opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
Core-Mark Company Profile
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.