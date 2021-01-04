$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 278.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

