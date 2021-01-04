$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,462. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 68,015 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 166.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 97,042 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

