$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,799,000 after buying an additional 755,200 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $122.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

