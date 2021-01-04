$4.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the lowest is $4.28 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

