$401.28 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report sales of $401.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.86 million to $488.18 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $657.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on XEC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,016,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

