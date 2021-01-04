$41.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post $41.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.82 billion and the lowest is $40.96 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.59 billion to $162.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $165.40 billion to $170.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

