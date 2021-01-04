$41.63 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post sales of $41.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.86 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $42.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $136.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $136.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $170.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTNR opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.