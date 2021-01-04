$422.31 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $422.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.50 million and the highest is $425.20 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $416.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

NYSE MAA opened at $126.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average is $119.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

