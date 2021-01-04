$434.68 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce $434.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $436.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.60 million. J2 Global posted sales of $405.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter worth $142,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

