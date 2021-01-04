$485.97 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report sales of $485.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.43 million to $487.50 million. Kirby posted sales of $655.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

KEX opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kirby by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Kirby by 307.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.