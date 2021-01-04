$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post sales of $5.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. Visa posted sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.43 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $28.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BidaskClub upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.73.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $218.73 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $201.28. The firm has a market cap of $426.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

