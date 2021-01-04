$508.68 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $508.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.40 million. Nordson reported sales of $494.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordson by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $200.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.90. Nordson has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $216.87.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

