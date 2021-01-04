$53.75 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $53.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.45 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $226.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $239.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.51 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHR stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $169.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

