$59.71 Million in Sales Expected for Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to announce $59.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the highest is $66.11 million. Amplify Energy reported sales of $77.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year sales of $205.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $212.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $221.46 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $232.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

AMPY stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,469,685 shares of company stock worth $10,251,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

