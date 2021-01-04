$6.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $6.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $75.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $27.06 on Monday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

