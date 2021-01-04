$6.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $6.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

DLTR stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $114.32. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

