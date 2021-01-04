$644.50 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) to report $644.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $644.00 million and the highest is $645.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.36. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,395,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

