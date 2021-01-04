$655.80 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce sales of $655.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.90 million and the highest is $712.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $740.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Shares of MMP opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,546,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

