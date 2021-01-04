$672.02 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post sales of $672.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $684.10 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $655.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on CW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

CW stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,160,000 after purchasing an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 990,839 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after acquiring an additional 381,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 258,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

