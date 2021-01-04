$677.51 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post sales of $677.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $659.80 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $605.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $499.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $503.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

