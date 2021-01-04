$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $7.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.02 billion and the highest is $7.56 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.27 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $31.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,913.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 141,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $82.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

