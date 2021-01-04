$736.26 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce sales of $736.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.00 million and the lowest is $723.80 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $738.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $122.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $124.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 94.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $711,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

