76,672 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after buying an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $22,886,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 166.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.37. 84,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

