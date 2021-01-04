$805.03 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $805.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $899.00 million and the lowest is $668.40 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 224,956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,502,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 162,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $68.79.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.