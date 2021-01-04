$87.89 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post sales of $87.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.75 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $346.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $351.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $320.43 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMST shares. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $33.75 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $735.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.