8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $16,458.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001364 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000195 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

