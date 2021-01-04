9F (NYSE:JFU) Stock Price Up 8.7%

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 1,022,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,270,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

