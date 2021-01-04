ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22 price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 23.40.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

