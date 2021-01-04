Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading Up 7.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 3,129,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,600,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.