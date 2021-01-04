Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB) fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 943,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 310,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Aberdeen International Inc. (AAB.TO) (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

