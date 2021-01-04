Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $329.79

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $329.79 and last traded at $324.90, with a volume of 3125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.37 and its 200-day moving average is $278.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Abiomed by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

