Abulaba Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 87.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Abulaba has a total market cap of $332.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $111.74 or 0.00342445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

AAA is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abulaba

Abulaba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

