Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.34

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 13486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

