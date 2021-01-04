Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $826.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $833.03 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $780.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $50.26 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.
