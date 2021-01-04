Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.27

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 275550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$26.39 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) Company Profile (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

