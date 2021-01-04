Achain Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $5.61 million and $2.80 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

