Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Reaches $199,283.70

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Actinium has a total market cap of $199,283.70 and approximately $129,259.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 134% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,388,600 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

