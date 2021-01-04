Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Up 11.6%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares shot up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. 7,638,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 3,463,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMP. Maxim Group lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

