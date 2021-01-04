Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.83. 695,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,066,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Specifically, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $2,806,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $143,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,046,772 shares of company stock worth $209,395,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after acquiring an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,455,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 176,019 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

