ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.66. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

