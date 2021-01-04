AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

