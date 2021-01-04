AdEx Network (ADX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.46 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $38.93 million and $3.46 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00347652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023546 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,156,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,013,649 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.